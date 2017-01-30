Kingsa Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty and Ducksa Ryan Kesler, Cam Fowler make All-Star marks
LOS ANGELES >> Kings center Jeff Carter assisted on Joe Pavelski's goal in the opening seconds of the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 championship game Sunday at Staples Center. He and his Pacific Division teammates dropped a 4-3 decision to the Metropolitan Division.
