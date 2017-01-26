Kings score 3 late in 3rd to beat skidding Hurricanes 3-0
Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis scored 38 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the skidding Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots for the shutout, and Kyle Clifford scored into an empty net.
