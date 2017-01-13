Kings find rhythm early, steamroll Blues

Kings find rhythm early, steamroll Blues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Los Angeles Kings are tired of scrapping and rallying every night, so they put together a rare blowout victory. The St. Louis Blues are getting far too familiar with being on the other side of these games, particularly with struggling Jake Allen in net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Thu chugs are POS 15
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC