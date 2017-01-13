Kings find rhythm early, steamroll Blues
The Los Angeles Kings are tired of scrapping and rallying every night, so they put together a rare blowout victory. The St. Louis Blues are getting far too familiar with being on the other side of these games, particularly with struggling Jake Allen in net.
