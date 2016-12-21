Kings coach Darryl Sutter says he'll stick with morning skates
If all goes as expected Tuesday , the Kings will make the short trip from their downtown San Jose hotel to the SAP Center to begin what's been an NHL tradition for generations. They will take part in the morning skate, a workout of no more than 45 minutes in preparation of that evening's game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|12 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC