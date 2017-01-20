Kid Kesler steals the show at the NHL...

Kid Kesler steals the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Ryker Kesler, son of Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler high five players after scoring past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price in the shootout during the Skills Competition at the Staples Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES >> Ryker Kesler skated directly at Carey Price in the NHL Shootout, the final event of the six-event Skills Competition on Saturday at Staples Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired 22 hr FiredPhartz 2
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Sat PlayersPharts 2
News Enough already Fri Kid Phart 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Fri SherrifPharts 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Fri BinocularsPharts 4
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,368,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC