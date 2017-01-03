Keith's OT power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Red Wings
Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for the Blackhawks' fourth straight victory. Keith, who also had an assist, beat Petr Mrazek with a rising screened shot from the top of the slot.
