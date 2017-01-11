Kane caps second-period surge; Sabres...

Kane caps second-period surge; Sabres beat Flyers 4-1

Ryan O'Reilly and the Buffalo Sabres are showing signs of how much they've improved over a few short months. After a blowing a 3-0 third-period lead in a 4-3 shootout loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 25, the Sabres made a collective push to make this one stand up in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

