Kane, Bailey score 1:42 apart; Sabres beat Rangers 4-1
Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart around the first intermission, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Zemgus Girgensons and Jack Eichel also scored, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots to help the Sabres win for just the second time in eight games .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC