Kadri scores twice, McElhinney makes 35 saves as Leafs beat Senators
Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs went into Ottawa and downed the Senators 4-2 on Saturday. McElhinney was making his first start with the Leafs after being picked up off waivers earlier in the week from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC