Jones scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Rangers, 6-4
Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets led by six goals and held on to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night. Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets.
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Mon
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
