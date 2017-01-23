Jonathan Toews' late goal leads Chica...

Jonathan Toews' late goal leads Chicago Blackhawks past Vancouver Canucks

19 hrs ago

Jonathan Toews' offensive numbers have been subpar this season, but the Chicago Blackhawks' captain came through with a huge performance Sunday night. Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 remaining and Chicago beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 for its third straight victory.

Chicago, IL

