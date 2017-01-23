Johnson rallies Lightning for win over Chicago
In the third period, Tyler Johnson and the Tampa Bay Lightning looked more like the slick-skating group that dashed to the 2015 Stanley Cup final than a team that's been languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings this season. Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third, leading Tampa Bay past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night to end a three-game slide.
