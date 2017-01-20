John Tavares still committed to long-...

John Tavares still committed to long-term future in New York despite upheaval

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Even a rocky season, which led to the recent firing of long-time head coach Jack Capuano, seemingly hasn't changed the long-term outlook or commitment of the club's captain, who can become a first-time unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 season. Tavares said Saturday that he was even willing to start talks on a new contract this summer when he's first eligible to sign an extension on July 1. "I've always stated how much I enjoy playing on Long Island and the organization, how well they've supported me," Tavares said during the media day portion of NHL all-star weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Sat FiredPhartz 2
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Sat PlayersPharts 2
News Enough already Fri Kid Phart 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Fri SherrifPharts 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC