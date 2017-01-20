John Tavares still committed to long-term future in New York despite upheaval
Even a rocky season, which led to the recent firing of long-time head coach Jack Capuano, seemingly hasn't changed the long-term outlook or commitment of the club's captain, who can become a first-time unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 season. Tavares said Saturday that he was even willing to start talks on a new contract this summer when he's first eligible to sign an extension on July 1. "I've always stated how much I enjoy playing on Long Island and the organization, how well they've supported me," Tavares said during the media day portion of NHL all-star weekend.
