Jiri Hudler shoots Stars past LA Kings in 6-4 thriller
Jiri Hudler scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:16 to play, and the Dallas Stars blew a late two-goal lead before hanging on for a wild 6-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Hudler, Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore had a goal and an assist apiece for the Stars, who snapped a three-game skid despite giving up four goals to the Kings in just over 10 minutes spanning the final two periods.
