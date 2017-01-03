Jets rookie Patrik Laine out indefinitely with concussion
Laine was injured Saturday in a 4-3 loss in Buffalo. The 18-year-old Finn was looking down at the puck when Buffalo's Jake McCabe hit him with his right shoulder.
