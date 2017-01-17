Jets goaltender Pavelec prepared for first NHL start of the season
It's been months since Ondrej Pavelec sat in the Winnipeg Jets dressing room, but he felt right at home on Tuesday. The veteran goaltender was in net at Winnipeg's practice after being recalled from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose for the first time since being sent down after the NHL club's training camp.
