Jeff Petry quietly having career season in goals, points on Canadiens defence

With most of the attention on star defenceman Shea Weber, Jeff Petry is quietly putting together a career season for the Montreal Canadiens. Just past the half way point in the NHL season, Petry has already put up a career-high eight goals and was only three points short of his personal best of 25 points in a season heading into a game Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

