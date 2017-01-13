Islanders top Panthers after getting called out by coach
Islanders top Panthers after getting called out by coach John Tavares notched his sixth career hat trick to help the Islanders snap a three-game slide. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGA9eH John Tavares scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.
