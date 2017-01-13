Islanders top Panthers after getting called out by coach John Tavares notched his sixth career hat trick to help the Islanders snap a three-game slide. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGA9eH John Tavares scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.