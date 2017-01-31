The New York Islanders have stabilized their goaltending situation for the next few seasons by signing Thomas Greiss to a $10 million, three-year contract extension Islanders sign Greiss to $10 million, 3-year deal The New York Islanders have stabilized their goaltending situation for the next few seasons by signing Thomas Greiss to a $10 million, three-year contract extension Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jRFsZd NEW YORK - The New York Islanders have stabilized their goaltending situation for the next few seasons by signing Thomas Greiss to a $10 million, three-year contract extension. Greiss will count $3.33 million against the salary cap throughout the length of the deal.

