Islanders sign Greiss to $10 million, 3-year deal
NEW YORK - The New York Islanders have stabilized their goaltending situation for the next few seasons by signing Thomas Greiss to a $10 million, three-year contract extension. Greiss will count $3.33 million against the salary cap throughout the length of the deal.
