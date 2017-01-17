Islanders get third straight win with victory over Kings
Anders Lee scored two power-play goals to lead the Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, giving New York its third straight win and fourth in the last five games. "We've been keeping it simple of late," said Lee, who has four goals in two games against the Kings this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|11 hr
|T Bone
|2
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Sat
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC