Islanders chase Bobrovsky, beat struggling Blue Jackets 4-2

Nikolay Kulemin scored a goal and helped create another, and the Islanders chased All-Star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The Islanders are 3-0-1 under interim coach Doug Weight a week after Jack Capuano was fired, ending his 6 1/2-season tenure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.