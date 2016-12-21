Horvat gets deciding goal in SO to lead Canucks past Oilers
Bo Horvat got the only goal in the shootout and added two assists, helping the Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win. "We have got lots of confidence in the group right now," Horvat said.
