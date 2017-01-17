Hoffman, Stone score twice each; Senators beat Blues 6-4
Mike Hoffman and Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators against the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, who won their fourth straight at Scottrade Center for the first time in team history.
