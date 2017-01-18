Hinostroza rallies Blackhawks to 6-4 ...

Hinostroza rallies Blackhawks to 6-4 win over Avs

Five goals by players all 24 and under - just the sort of youthful infusion the Chicago Blackhawks were searching for. Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 11:49 remaining, and the Blackhawks rallied for a 6-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

