Hayes, Grabner score 2 each, Rangers ...

Hayes, Grabner score 2 each, Rangers beat Flyers 5-2

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored to lead the Rangers to their fourth win in five games and match Columbus for the most wins in the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Mon Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC