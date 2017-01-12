Giroux's shootout goal leads Flyers o...

Giroux's shootout goal leads Flyers over Canucks 5-4

The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a plethora of penalties, a goalie change and some shoddy defense to pick up a much-needed victory. Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Flyers to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

