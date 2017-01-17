Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders
Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York's three-game winning streak. Giroux's 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenseman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, giving the Flyers a much-needed win after trailing 2-0.
