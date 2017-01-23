Forsberg scores 2 in 3rd period, Predators beat Wild 4-2
Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third, and the Nashville Predators rallied from two goals down to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Sunday night. Forsberg took a pretty feed from Ryan Ellis and one-timed it from the left circle past Darcy Kuemper with 6:36 left to put Nashville up 3-2.
|Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets
|3 hr
|Smith
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Trisha
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|Lisa
|3
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|5 hr
|greymouser
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
