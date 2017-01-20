Evgeni Malkin was arguably the most surprising omission

Notable players missing from NHL's Top 100 of all time The NHL 100 was selected by a large panel of league executives, former players and media members. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2kER7yu LOS ANGELES - The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted a photo Friday night of the seven former or current Pens selected among the NHL's Top 100 all-time players and all anyone wanted to talk about was who was missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.