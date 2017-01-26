Emergency to keep Blue Jackets coach ...

Emergency to keep Blue Jackets coach out of All-Star Gamae

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, talks with linesman Brad Kovachik , with Scott Hartnell, left, listening during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Tortorella has returned to Ohio because of a family emergency, keeping him out of both Thursday night's game with Nashville and the NHL All-Star Game this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Wed TradePhartz 2
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Tue RankingPharts 7
Poll Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets Jan 23 Smith 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 23 Trisha 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 23 Lisa 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 21 AL A 1
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 18 Derrick 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC