Devils spoil Hurricanes' home streak with 3-1 win

Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, leading the Devils to an easy 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Carolina ended an 11-game home points streak , and the Devils clinched the four-game season series.

Chicago, IL

