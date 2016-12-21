Defenceman Taylor Chorney scores, Capitals beat Senators 2-1
Defenceman Taylor Chorney broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night. Chorney's shot from the point beat goalie Mike Condon through a screen.
