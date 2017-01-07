Darling leads Blackhawks to win against Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling blocks a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Chicago. Darling had a season-high 39 saves, kicking out his long legs for a couple key stops, and the Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for their second straight win.
