Coyotes claim Burmistrov off waivers from Winnipeg
" The Arizona Coyotes have claimed center Alexander Burmistrov from the Winnipeg Jets and recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. Burmistrov had two assists in 23 games with the Jets this season and has 30 goals with 51 assists in 298 career games.
