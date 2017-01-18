Connor McDavid earns 100th NHL point as Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in overtime
McDavid scored in overtime and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row with a 4-3 decision over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. McDavid got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left.
