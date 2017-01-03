Carter, Doughty, Kesler, Fowler to pl...

Carter, Doughty, Kesler, Fowler to play in NHL All-Star Game

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Southern California's two NHL teams will be well represented in the All-Star game Jan. 29 at Staples Center Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty of the Kings and Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler of the Ducks were selected Tuesday to play for the Pacific Division. The game will again be played in a 3-on-3 format, with the Pacific Division all-stars playing against the Central and the Atlantic facing the Metropolitan before the winners play each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,840

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC