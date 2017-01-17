Canucks captain Henrik Sedin on the c...

Canucks captain Henrik Sedin on the cusp of joining NHL's 1,000-point club

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Growing up a fan of the Vancouver Canucks, he would marvel as the talented Swede and his twin brother Daniel dazzled with the puck night after night. Now a rookie defenceman with the club, Stecher should have a front-row seat when Henrik Sedin adds to his impressive haul of accomplishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Wed Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Wed Derrick 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Jan 12 chugs are POS 15
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC