Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lightning
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in June's NHL draft Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lightning The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in June's NHL draft Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k98UgI NEW YORK - The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in the June draft. Nesterov had three goals and nine assists in 35 games for the Lightning this season.
