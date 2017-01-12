Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured...

Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured in pre-game ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Hayley Wickenheiser, who led Canada to four Winter Olympic gold medals and a silver during her distinguished career, was honoured during a special pre-game ceremony prior to puck drop between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers at Roger Place on Saturday. The 38-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., who announced her retirement from hockey on Friday, has lived in Calgary since she was 12 but has been a life-long Oilers fan, making the game between the two Alberta-based rivals the ideal place for a tribute in her eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Jan 12 chugs are POS 15
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC