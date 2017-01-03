Bruins return to ice; honour player, ...

Bruins return to ice; honour player, coach and GM Schmidt

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The hockey club observed "a moment of celebration and applause" for Milt Schmidt before its game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, a day after the former captain, coach and general manager died at the age of 98. "Milton Conrad Schmidt arrived here on Causeway Street in 1936. And, in many ways, he never left," the public address announcer told the crowd at the new Boston Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC