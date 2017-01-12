Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of game...

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of game after puck hit mask

13 hrs ago

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask is being evaluated after taking a slap shot off his mask near his right jaw and neck. The Bruins announced on Twitter early in the second period that Rask likely will not return to Thursday night's game against the Predators.

