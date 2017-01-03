Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Cap...

Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Capitals win fifth straight

Read more: The Daily Townsman

Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season as the Washington Capitals defeated the Ottawa Senators 1-0 Saturday night. Mike Condon made 19 saves in a losing effort as the Senators saw their losing streak climb to four games.

