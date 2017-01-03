Blue Jackets now 1 victory away from NHL consecutive wins record
Blue Jackets now 1 victory away from NHL consecutive wins record Columbus defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday to run its winning streak to 16. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j2CMHj COLUMBUS, Ohio - Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 16 games - one away from the longest ever in the NHL. Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who can tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with a victory Thursday night at Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC