Blue Jackets now 1 victory away from NHL consecutive wins record Columbus defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday to run its winning streak to 16. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j2CMHj COLUMBUS, Ohio - Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 16 games - one away from the longest ever in the NHL. Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who can tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with a victory Thursday night at Washington.

