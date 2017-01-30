Blackhawks place defenseman Michal Rozsival on IR
The Blackhawks did not announce any specific details regarding the injury for the 38-year-old Rozsival, who got hurt during practice on Wednesday. Forsling has one goal and three assists in 32 games with Chicago this season.
