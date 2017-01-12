Berglund's second goal of game lifts Blues past Ducks in OT
Patrik Berglund's second goal of the game, 51 seconds into overtime, lifted the Blues to a 2-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. It was St. Louis' first win in 11 visits to Anaheim.
