Beliveau, Richard, Howe honoured as N...

Beliveau, Richard, Howe honoured as NHL starts naming its 100 greatest players

Montreal greats Jean Beliveau and Maurice Richard and Detroit legend Gordie Howe were among the Hall of Famers honoured by the NHL on Sunday as the league started unveiling a list of its 100 greatest players as part of its centennial season celebration. The 33 players announced prior to the Centennial Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs played primarily during the league's first 50 years .

