Backup goalie Raanta expected to miss 7-10 days

New York Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7 to 10 days with a lower-body injury. The Rangers recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the American Hockey League to serve as a backup to Henrik Lundqvist.

