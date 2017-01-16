New York Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7 to 10 days with a lower-body injury Backup goalie Raanta expected to miss 7-10 days New York Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7 to 10 days with a lower-body injury Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iESDhV NEW YORK - New York Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7 to 10 days with a lower-body injury. The Rangers recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the American Hockey League to serve as a backup to Henrik Lundqvist.

