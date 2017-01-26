Avs goalie Semyon Varlamov to undergo season-ending surgery
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will undergo season-ending hip surgery in an effort to fix a lingering groin issue. The 28-year-old Varlamov has been dealing with a nagging groin injury since December.
