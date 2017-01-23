Avalanche say Matt Duchene is sick, not playing Monday
Duchene is the team's top goal scorer with 15 and the most consistent at winning faceoffs. He's been the subject of trade rumors as the last-place Avalanche struggle this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|16 min
|Who Farted
|6
|Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets
|21 hr
|Smith
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|21 hr
|Trisha
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|21 hr
|Lisa
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC