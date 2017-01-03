Auston Matthews on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history
If he keeps this up Auston Matthews will finish with one of the best rookie seasons the NHL has ever seen. The Toronto Maple Leafs 19-year-old sensation scored twice, including the overtime winner, in Sunday's Centennial Classic and now leads all first-year players with 20 goals and 32 points through 36 games.
