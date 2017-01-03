Auston Matthews on track for one of t...

Auston Matthews on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

If he keeps this up Auston Matthews will finish with one of the best rookie seasons the NHL has ever seen. The Toronto Maple Leafs 19-year-old sensation scored twice, including the overtime winner, in Sunday's Centennial Classic and now leads all first-year players with 20 goals and 32 points through 36 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Mon Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC